Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud reportedly intends to sign for Inter Milan during the next transfer window.

Despite having less than three months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, it was suggested that Giroud could remain with the Blues having impressed before the coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to Tuttosport, the 33-year-old has been able to agree personal terms with Inter.

The report claimed that the Serie A title challengers are willing to offer the World Cup winner a two-year contract, terms which have not always been on the table at Chelsea.

Giroud has contributed two goals from just 11 outings in the Premier League and Champions League this season.