Girlfriend of suspect in NDLEA net nabbed with cocaine inside cooked rice

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a 22-year-old lady, Amaka Ogonachukwu, for attempting to smuggle wraps of cocaine concealed in cooked white rice for her boyfriend, Monday Imagbebenikaro, 40, who is in the custody of the Edo State Command of the anti-narcotic body.

Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement he issue on Sunday.

Babafemi said Imagbebenikaro was nabbed along Airport Road, Benin for dealing in crack cocaine, Cannabis Sativa and Danabel (Anabolic steroids).

In a related development, an outbound passenger to Italy on Turkish Airline, Ovire Cyril, has been arrested with 114 wraps of heroin with a gross weight of 1.80kg during routine search at Gate “C” Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The drugs were concealed inside the pockets of four jean trousers, packed in a black suitcase.

The suspect, who confessed that he was pushed into the crime by hardship after he lost his job, claimed he was promised €5,000 if he successfully delivers the consignment in Italy.

Same day, during outward clearance of Ethiopian Airline passengers’ luggages at the same gate, a male passenger, Osakue Evbuomwan, travelling to Milan, Italy was arrested with 1.55kg of Tramadol concealed in a “Ghana must go” bag.