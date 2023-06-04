Girl Child’s Education: Group empowers adolescent females in Kaduna

Some secondary school girls in Kaduna State have commended the Empowering Women for Excellence Initiative (EWEI), an NGO, which specializes in empowering educationally and equipping them with lifetime skills.

The adolescent girls said at a one-day seminar on Basic Life Skills, that the gesture would help them to achieve their goals in life.

The empowerment was conducted on the platform of EWEI’s Learning without Limit (LWL) project.

Jecoliah Audu (18) of Government Secondary School said she was way behind her peers before the LWL intervention because of inaccessibility to reading materials and textbooks.

Jecoliah said she now owns a tablet computer courtesy of the LWL project and that it had significantly improved her academic performance using online reading materials and textbooks.

The 18-year-old also said the project had boosted her self-confidence adding that as a girl child she sometimes felt certain things were impossible until LWL came into her life.

“The LWL has boosted my morale; changed my mentality to see things from different perspectives and instead of panicking when faced with a problem.

“I have learned to think critically and to look for solutions.

“I say a big thank you to EWEI for bringing the project into our lives,” she said.

Another student, Favour Macauley, 14, also of a government secondary school said she was shy and invisible in class before the project, adding that the LWL had opened her mind to endless learning possibilities.

“I am normally a shy person who doesn’t like to talk and I used to perform poorly in class, but the LWL project improved my academic performance and imbued confidence in me,’’ she said.

Similarly, 16-year-old Blessing Ewa, a schoolmate of Favour said the project had built her self-esteem and made her proud of herself.

“I hated reading before, but now I am always with my tablet computer reading and searching for knowledge,’’ she said.

Earlier, EWEI Senior Programme Officer, Rachel Ogbonna, explained that the LWL project aimed at bridging the digital gaps in virtual learning for adolescent girls in Kaduna State.

She said the project provided additional opportunities for young girls to access quality and wholesome education that would improve their performances in specific subject areas.

She explained that the project, implemented in collaboration with Girls Opportunity Alliance, a programme of the Obama Foundation, provided supplementary education for girls in public secondary schools.

Ogbonna said the project had been empowering 50 adolescent girls from eight public secondary schools in Kaduna State since 2021.

She added that the girls were provided with tablet computers to enable them to access education materials online and to participate in online learning using Google class.

According to her, the project is not only providing supplementary education, but empowering young girls with life skills and extra knowledge to cope with everyday challenges.

“Using UNICEF curriculum on basic life skills, we have been able to teach the benefiting girls, active citizenship, learning and employability skills and today we are taking them through personal empowerment.

“We expect that at the end of the project, the young girls will have life skills learned in achieving their goals in life and live goal-driven lives beyond the classroom,’’ she said.

She described the project as a huge success, saying the girls were more vocal and confident after the programme and their creativity and self-awareness had continued to grow.

“We are happy with how the LWL project is impacting the lives of the beneficiaries and look forward to how they would change the world around them,’’ Ogbonna stressed.

In her remarks, Lami Usman, Assistant Youth Development Officer, Kaduna State Ministry for Human Services and Social Development, commended EWEI for supporting Kaduna state to empower secondary school girls.

She represented Hajiya Sa’adatu Mahmud, Director of Gender in the ministry at the occasion.

She said the ministry was making efforts to ensure that every girl child had the opportunity to go to school to learn.

She noted that educating the girl child is a huge task that the state government cannot provide all by itself.

Usman added that support from organizations such as EWEI would go a long way in empowering the girl child.