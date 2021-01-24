An NGO, Bright Girls Empowerment, Progress and Development initiative, has disclosed that it would sponsor 100 female secondary school graduates across Kebbi State, to study medicine in foreign universities, an official said.

Malam Abubakar Mohammed, Secretary of the NGO, who disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday, in Birnin Kebbi, said the essence of the initiative was to promote girl-child education, and ensure the creation of opportunities for the students to participate and contribute their quota in the medical field.

“Initially, the girls will be screened. After the screening exercise, successful female students will be automatically sponsored to study medicine in any foreign university across the globe,” Mohammed said.

The NGO’s scribe said that the programme was being implemented, in collaboration with the Kebbi State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, with a view to increasing the number of female doctors and nurses in the state.

According to him, the main objective of the NGO was to advance the campaign for girl-child education across the state, in view of its significance to overall societal development.

Mohammed further said that the NGO encouraged continuous education for married women and school dropouts, to enable them go back to school for the good of the society, in addition to persuading female students, right from their Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3), to appreciate the medical profession.

Other aspects of the NGO’s work, the scribe said, included enlightening the general public on the significance of food and environmental hygiene in the handling of food and food materials in the society.

The Chairman, Screening Committee and also a medical consultant, Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, Dr Garba Umar-Kangiwa, commended the organisation for the initiative, saying that the programme would lead to increase in the number of female medical doctors and nurses in the state.

He urged wealthy individuals, donor agencies and philanthropists, in the society, to emulate the NGO by complementing government efforts in that direction.