The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of 16-year-old Aisha Muhammad, who allegedly fell into a well at Ja’en, behind Masallacin Juma’a in Kano on Saturday night.

This is contained in a statement by Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kano State Fire Service, made available to newsmen on Sunday

Abdullahi said that the service received distressed call about the incident on Saturday night.

“We received a distress call from one Aisha Ibrahim about 08:45 p.m.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent a rescue team to the scene at 08:55p.m. and extracted Muhammad’s body from the well and conveyed it to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

“The corpse was handed over to her father, Aliyu Muhammad,” the PRO said.

Abdullahi said that the cause of the incident was still yet unknown but the case was being investigated by the police.