Girl, 14, emerges winner of Qur’anic competition in Badagry  

A 14-year-old girl, Haneefat Yusuf, has emerged winner of this year’s senior Qur’an recitation competition, organised by an NGO, Real Acts of Kindness (RAK) Development Foundation, in Badagry, Lagos.

As the star winner, Yusuf went home with N100,000 cash and other consolation prizes, while a 12-year-old Wasilat Adewuyi and 14-year-old Saheed Abdullahi got N50,000 and N30,000 respectively for coming second and third.

In the junior category, Sulaiman Ridwanullahi emerged winner and went home with N100,000 cash and other consolation prizes, while Abdulsalam Sodiq, 13 and six-year-old Rahman Azeez got N50,000 and N30,000 respectively for coming second and third in junior category.

Speaking earlier, Founder of the NGO, Alhaji Mobolaji Ogunlende, said he was happy because as Muslim faithful were observing Ramadan fasting, Christians too are celebrating Easter.

He said that the motive behind Quran recitation competition was to imbibe the fear of Allah and the study of Qur’an on youths.

“If our youths are able to do this at tender age, there is hope for a better tomorrow for them.

“The simple message of the programme is the fear of God because if you fear God, you will be very careful in every little thing you do.

“The cash and consolation prizes are to encourage both students and teachers to try harder in subsequent competitions.

“At least, everyone will want to go home with a prize at the end of the competition; this is to encourage more youths to participate.

“Thank God that in this second edition, we are able to maintain the standard better than that of last year, and we have more children participating this year,” he said.

Ogunlende, also the Alatileyin Adinni of Badagry Division, said that he was impressed by the six-year-old boy who came third in the junior category, promising to assist him further.

“I’m overwhelmed by his performance. I have special interest in him. l will monitor him and see how I can help him further because he is very unique.

“Everyone was excited when he was reciting the Qur’an. This is to show the power of Allah,” he said.

Chairman of the event, Alhaji Bode Shokunbi, urged Muslims to send their children to Quranic schools.

He said that he was impressed seeing young boys and girls reciting Qur’an with such dexterity, adding “I’m also presently a student in a Qur’anic school.

He promised all the participants in the competition a voucher each to buy anything they wanted at a mall in Badagry.

Shokunbi commended Ogunlende for organising the competition for youths in Badagry, urging other kind-hearted residents to emulate him.

The ovation was loud when the prize was presented to the six-year-old boy, as many were struggling to take picture with him.

All the participants in the competition went home with consolation prizes.