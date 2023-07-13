GIPLC to settle N100m bills of 15 sick children, others

828 828

A Non-Governmental Organisation, the Global Initiative for Peace Love and Care, on Wednesday gave out N100 million to offset the medical bills of 15 children and others with some chronic diseases.

The less privileged children will undergo treatment at home and abroad, especially complex surgeries, the NGO said.

The beneficiaries, who were selected from different parts of the country, were handed over symbolic cheques on Wednesday.

According to the Director General and National Coordinator of GIPLC, Nuhu Kwajafa, the cash was raised at the birthday/charity dinner of the Grand Patron of the NGO, Igho Charles Sanomi, in Paris, France on May 20, 2023,

Kwajafa advised those who are privileged in the society to emulate Sanomi in order to continue to assist the poor ones in the society.

He said with the latest disbursement, the organisation has so far raised and spent N400 million on medical assistance and charity this year.

Kwajafa said the government alone cannot assist the poor in the society, adding that the foundation will do more to assist Nigerians with another N500 million.

He said: “The Global Initiative for Peace Love and Care, a trailblazing NGO dedicated to addressing critical medical issues faced by children in Nigeria, is set to make a profound impact by presenting life-changing cheques totalling over N100 million to Nigerian children requiring surgeries both within and outside the country.

“These funds, equivalent to approximately $160,000.00, were generously raised during a remarkable birthday/charity dinner held in Paris, France. The event, hosted by our esteemed Grand Patron, Igho Charles Sanomi, on May 20th, 2023, demonstrated the incredible power of compassion and unity in transforming lives.

“In the last 17 years we have been working day and night. That is why we call it touching lives every day. The government cannot do it alone; we have put ourselves together to make it happy.

“We want to say a massive thank you to the Founder of Dickens Sanomi Foundation, Mr. Igho Charles Sanomi, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who has been very supportive.

“I believe with the new government in place and him, we will be able to save more lives again because life is not worth living if we can’t help those in need.

“Let’s do better every day.

“That is the most fulfilling impact you can have in life.

“I will share another story with you why I can’t stop what I’m doing.

“In 2013/14, I escaped death 11 times within two years.

“I was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen and what saved me and my crew was one of the boys was wearing our customised polo.

“He was one of our benefactors seven months before that day and he was our saving grace.

“For me in this world, there’s nothing more than God’s protection.

“It’s bigger than money because money comes and it fades.

“I want to thank everybody here today and all the recipients that today it’s N100 million, tomorrow it will be N500 million.”

GIPLC is a non-governmental organisation headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria with a steadfast commitment to promoting sustainable and participatory community charity projects that uplift vulnerable children and widows in Nigeria and around the world.

Established 17 years ago in 2006, GIPLC has consistently spearheaded highly effective charity initiatives, both locally and internationally, with an impressive track record of raising and disbursing over $5 million to date.

Kwajafa said the exceptional achievement has earned the foundation widespread recognition from the private, public and government sectors in Nigeria.