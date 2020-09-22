Atletico Madrid player Jose Maria Gimenez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Spanish football club said on Tuesday.

“Jose Maria Gimenez has tested positive for Covid-19 following tests carried out on our first team players and staff. The Uruguayan is isolating at home,” Atletico Madrid said in a statement.

Following the test result, the club players will move to individual training as required by Spanish La Liga rules.

Since joining Atletico Madrid in 2013, Gimenez, 25, has made 191 appearances with the club.

The Uruguayan international was the 2014 Spanish champion and helped Atletico Madrid win the 2018 UEFA Europa League title.