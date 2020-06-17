The Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Victor Giadom, has stormed the National Secretariat of the party, claiming ownership of the National Chairman’s seat in acting capacity.

Giadom arrived the secretariat in the early hours of Wednesday, a day after the Court of Appeal pronounced the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, suspended.

Addressing newsmen shortly after settling in, Gaidom ordered fresh screening of aspirants for the Edo State governorship election.

He said all aspirants should report for a fresh screening between Wednesday (today) and Thursday (tomorrow), adding that it was against the law of natural justice for Oshiomhole to have presided over the exercise.