Ghana’s Torgah wins NIGERIA MASTERS title

Ghana’s Vicent Torgah on Sunday won the West Africa Golf Tour’s NIGERIA MASTERS title at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Torgah scored one over par after 72 holes emerging as winner of the second edition of the tournament.

Torgah has accumulated three consecutive victories over the last month, namely: the Nation@57 in October in Port Harcourt, the Ivory Coast Open two weeks ago and the NIGERIA MASTERS.

The Ghanian, who started the tournament with a disappointing three over par on the first day, had a tremendous improvement going into the second round with a one over par.

He continued round three with a course par and ended the tournament with a three under par.

Cameroonian Pristhy Nji, Desire Ebele and Issa Nlareb finished in second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Torgah said: “I am so excited to have won this title today after coming so close to winning it in the first edition.

“Even though the course was proving tough this week, I kept my cool and I am glad that my score wasn’t that bad at the end.

“I played one over par, which was quite disappointing, as I was hoping for an under par.

“But I couldn’t have wished for more because I started very badly and had to come all the way from behind with a three under par today to win.

“I want to thank the organisers of the WAGT because without them I wouldn’t be what I am today.

“I also want to thank all the players who participated in this tournament, without them all these wouldn’t have been possible.”

The winner’s trophy was presented to Torgah by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, while the jacket of The Masters was presented by Emeka Okatta, the President, WAGT.

The Nigeria Masters, which is in its second edition, featured 45 players from seven countries, namely: Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Trinidad Tobago, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The players competed for a share of the $50,000 prize, while the winner pocketed $6,000.