Ghana’s Supreme Court has unanimously upheld the victory of President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo in the December 2020 general election.

The seven-member panel dismissed the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the main opposition candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.

The court, presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, said the petition of Mahama had no merit.

He said Mahama did not satisfy all issues outlined by the court to determine the case.

He ruled: “We therefore have no reason to order a re-run as pleaded by the petitioner (Mahama).

“We accordingly dismiss the petition as having no merit.”

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, declared President Akufo-Addo winner of the vote with 51.59 per cent of valid votes cast as against Mahama’s 47.36 per cent.

Former President Mahama took the Electoral Commission to court, challenging the validity of the results.

This is the second presidential election petition in Ghana.

The first one was after the December 7, 2012 election when Akufo-Addo, then candidate of the New Patriotic Party, challenged the victory of Mahama, who was the incumbent president.

The court ruled in favour of Mahama.

PANA/NAN.