Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party has picked incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo as its presidential candidate in the 2020 election, setting up a third consecutive head-to-head battle against former President John Dramani Mahama.

Akufo-Addo, 76, unseated Mahama in 2016 with 53.8 per cent of the vote, cementing the gold and cocoa producing West African nation’s reputation as a leading democracy in a region that has earned notoriety for political instability.

Akufo-Addo will contest the December 7 poll with Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate, the NPP said in a statement on Saturday.

Mahama, 61, who has been chosen by the National Democratic Congress as its candidate, defeated Akufo-Addo in the 2012 presidential race.

