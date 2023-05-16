Ghanaian socialite extradited to the US for $2m fraud 

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Hajia4Reall has been extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States of America, for allegedly swindling over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a twisted lonely hearts scam.

It will be recalled that the social media influencer whose Instagram account is among the top 10 most followed in Ghana, was arrested on November 10, 2022, in the UK for the alleged conspiracy and brought to the US on Friday, May 12. US prosecutors said the popular socialite and singer appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15, for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes targeting older people who lived alone.