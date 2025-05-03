Ghanaian President celebrates Adenuga’s vision as he turns 72

Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, has celebrated the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr, on his 72nd birthday.

The President of Ghana commended Dr. Adenuga for his outstanding contributions to his country, Nigeria, their people, and economies.

Mahama described the celebrant’s life “as a shining example of vision, resilience, and extraordinary accomplishment”.

In a congratulatory message to Dr. Adenuga, President Mahama noted that through his unmatched entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence, the business guru had “not only built enduring businesses but also contributed significantly to the socio-economic advancement of our continent”.

He added that Adenuga’s leadership and philanthropic endeavour remained a beacon of inspiration for generations across Africa.

