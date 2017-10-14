Ghanaian appointed head of UN Disengagement Observer Force

The Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, has appointed Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri of Ghana as the Head of Mission and Force Commander of the UN Disengagement Observer Force.

Vib-Sanziri succeeds Major General Jai Menon of India, who completed his assignment on September 30, according to a statement by Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

The Secretary-General expressed gratitude to Menon for his dedicated leadership of UNDOF.

Vib-Sanziri has had a distinguished military career at both national and international levels, and he also possesses extensive peacekeeping experience, having served in many UN missions.