Ghanaian, 36, docked for alleged theft

A 36-year-old Ghanaian, Emmanuel Kofi, was on Tuesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a sewing machine, an iPad and fabrics from his employer.

Kofi, a tailor, whose address was not provided, is facing a count of stealing from his employer.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor, Insp. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 2.00 p.m., on April 6, at No. 22, Odunlami Street, in Anthony Village area of Lagos.

According to her, the defendant was employed by the complainant, one Blessing Agwu, to sew clothes at her tailoring shop on March 17.

She said barely three weeks later, the defendant stole a sewing machine valued N65,000 and an iPad valued N150,000.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant also stole four pieces of the customer’s fabrics valued at N65,000.

Olaluwoye said the total value of the items stolen was N280,000 and none of them had been recovered.

She said the offences contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 (7) prescribes a seven-year jail term upon conviction for stealing from one’s employer.

The Chief Magistrate, Linda Balogun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Balogun said the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

She further held that the surety must also show proof of employment, proof of source of income and must have his or her address verified by the court.

Balogun adjourned the case until May 16 for mention.