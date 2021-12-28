Ghana returnee kills girlfriend on Christmas eve in Edo, flees

A Nigerian who has just returned from Ghana for the yuletide and simply identified as Osas, has killed his girlfriend, Elohor Oniorosa, and fled.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Bello Kontongs, on Monday.

Available information had it that the incident occurred on December 24, 2021 in Egor area of Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The father of Oniorosa, William, was said to have reported the case, believed to be that of ritual killing by a Yahoo Boy, to the police.

Kontongs said: “The suspect’s name is Osas and his surname is unknown, who is a boyfriend of Elohor Oniorosa, daughter of one William Oniorosa, who also reported the incident to the police.

“Investigation is on while the suspect is on the run.

“The Incident happened on the 24th of December 2021.”