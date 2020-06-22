Ghana has “regretted” the demolition of a residential building at Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in Accra.

The Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement reacting to the demolition of the building reassured the diplomatic community in Ghana, particularly the Nigerian High Commission, that they were safe in the West African country.

The statement said: “Ghana remains a law-abiding country that upholds the principle of the rule of law.

“The government will, therefore, not relent in its primary obligation to guarantee the safety of members of the diplomatic corps in Ghana.”

Armed men raided the Nigerian diplomatic mission in Accra late on June 19, demolishing some apartments under construction and recently acquired by the Nigerian High Commission.

The statement noted that a businessman accused the high commission of encroaching on his land.

It said investigations had commenced “to unravel the facts” and that security had been beefed up at the facility.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had summoned Iva Denoo, Charge d’ Affaires of Ghana to Nigeria, to explain the attacks on the country’s mission in Ghana.

Onyeama had earlier in his tweets #Ghana to Nigeria, summoned Denoo to demand urgent explanation over the demolition of the residential building in Nigeria’s diplomatic premises.

He tweeted on his Twitter handle: “We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, Ghana on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building.

“We are engaging the Ghanaian Government and demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana.”

He demanded the provision of adequate security at the high commission well as reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff.

The News Agency reports that Nigeria and Ghana are top economies in West Africa and both are former British colonies.