Ghana Jollof, Lemonade and two other Nollywood films that will make you hungry for more

Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood, is quickly becoming one of Nigeria’s most significant exports for many reasons. One of which is that it creates delicious content. And sometimes, that sweetness translates into the film’s title and transcends that into every aspect – the plot, actors, and acting.

These four films with edible titles are available on Showmax and will have you hungry for more. Don’t worry; Showmax has more Nollywood shows and movies than you can finish.

1. Ghana Jollof: This comedy series is Showmax’s first-ever original West African comedy. Created by award-winning comedian, Basketmouth, it has an A-list cast and the most hilarious storyline. It follows two friends (Jasper and Romanus) who migrate from Nigeria to Ghana for greener pastures. Together they cause havoc but nowhere close to their Nigerian brothers (Boniface and Mambo) they meet in Ghana. Ghana Jollof stars Funnybone, Akah Nnani, Basketmouth, Buchi, Mawuli Gavor, Joselyn Dumas, James Gardiner and more.

2. Lemonade: Perhaps the most fascinating thing about this film is that it was Nigeria’s most entertaining senator, Dino Melaye’s fourth appearance in a Nollywood movie. However, the main characters were played by the unarguably tasty-looking Ayoola Ayolola and Kunle Remi. Lemonade tells the story of a single mum and aspiring writer (Joy Idoko) who finds the courage to leave a toxic relationship to pursue a dream of her own. The film was produced by Joy Media Productions and directed by Lummie Edevibe of Filmcorp. Other acts include Linda Osifo, Mofe Duncan, Real Warri Pikin, Chioma Idigo, and Sean King.

3. Atarodo: This movie championed by Bimbo Ademoye and Mofe Duncan has the most complex plot and will keep you guessing what’s next. Filled with themes of karma, love, and domestic abuse, it’s a concoction of brilliant acting and a great story. When Ugo leaves his girlfriend of six years to marry Dupe, a simple girl he just met, he is in for the biggest surprise of his life and a rude awakening. Directed by Dabby Chimere, it also stars Jessica Blessing Obasi, Odera Arinze, Kennedy Obioha and Jackye Robert.

4. Special Jollof: This rom-com is the perfect case of America meets Nigeria and is a classic love story. An American journalist falls in love with a Nigerian man while working undercover at a Nigerian restaurant to prove that Nigerians migrate illegally to the USA. This film, produced by the Royal Arts Company, stars Joseph Benjamin and Uche Jombo in the lead roles. Others include Femi Adebayo, John Maciag, Magdalen Vaughn, Bukky Wright, Robert Peters, Chiwetalu Agu, and Perez Egbi.