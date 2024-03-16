Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria dies in Abuja

The Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Rashid Bawa, is dead, The Nation is reporting.
According to the highly credible and award winning newspaper, the High Commissioner died in Abuja on Thursday.
The remains of the late 65-year-old envoy has been flown back to Ghana for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.
Though there was no official comment from Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a source confirmed to The Nation that the ministry had been notified of his death.