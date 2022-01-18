Ghana crashes out of AFCON 2021

Ghana finished bottom of Group C as they crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations with a shock 3-2 defeat to Comoros despite threatening a thrilling comeback.

El Fardou Ben Nabouhane scored Comors’ first ever AFCON goal after just four minutes, before Andre Ayew was unfortunate to be shown a red card for a challenge on the goalkeeper.

That left Ghana with it all to do, and it got worse for the Black Stars when Ahmed Mogni doubled the lead after an hour.

Richmond Boakye got one back for his side, before Alexander Djiku equalised to give Ghana real hope.

But Mogni grabbed his second on the break as Comoros condemned Ghana to their first group-stage exit at the tournament since 2006.

Ghana would have been looking for a fast start a match they had to win, but they fell behind after just four minutes.

Comoros broke down the right wing, before playing it inside to captain Nabouhane.

He let the ball run across his body and then whipped a brilliant strike inside the near post, leaving the goalkeeper motionless.

With 25 minutes on the clock, Ghana’s task became an even more difficult one.

Ben Boina fumbled a shot from Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ayew slid in to try and convert from the rebound.

It looked a fairly innocuous incident despite Boina staying down, and eventually going off injured, but the referee was told to go to the pitchside monitor and he returned to show Ayew an incredibly harsh red card.

Sulemana continued to be a threat and 17-year-old Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also had a shot well saved from distance.

Thomas Partey went closest for Ghana in the first-half, when he struck free-kick from 20 yards out inches wide of the post.

Issahaku had a shot deflected just wide after the break, before Comoros stunned the Ghanaians by doubling the lead.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott failed to deal with a cross into the box, allowing Comoros to stay on the attack.

It was worked back to Mogni on the edge of the box, who turned into space before sending a shot into the far corner.

That looked to be Ghana’s tournament over, but Richmond Boakye headed home from a corner four minutes after coming on to halve the deficit and keep his country’s feint hopes alive.

The Black Stars then threw everything at Comoros, with Partey having another shot from range blocked and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh seeing his strike tipped over the bar.

Ghana got their equaliser with 13 minutes remaining.

Partey flicked on a corner, and Djiku was following in at the back post to tap into an empty net.

They would have fancied their chances to snatch a miraculous winner at that point, but in search of one they left themselves incredibly exposed at the back and Comoros took full advantage.

Mohamaed Youssouf burst down the right wing before drilling it into the box for Mogni to turn home for his second of the night, and put an end to any hopes Ghana had of a famous comeback as their tournament ended in a painful defeat.