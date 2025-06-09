Ghana bans public use of Honorary Doctorate, professional titles

In a final and firm statement, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has warned against the public use of honorary doctorate and professorial titles across the country.

The statement, signed by the commission’s Deputy Director-General, Prof. Augustine Ocloo, was sighted by The Eagle Online on Monday.

It warned individuals who have been awarded honorary titles to cease using them in public, as this practice is deemed deceitful and unethical.

The statement read: “The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) would like to send its final caution to the general public to note that henceforth, citizens with honorary doctorate and professorship should cease the use of it in public.

“This is to reiterate the commission’s earlier public announcement cautioning the public on the use of honorary doctorate and professorship titles.

“This notice goes especially to politicians, businessmen and businesswomen, men and women of God, and any other category of persons to desist from officially using the honorary doctorate and professorship titles in their everyday life.

“Such practice is deceitful and unethical and also tends to dilute the integrity of the higher education system, and the value of true doctoral education and promotion of the professorial system in the universities.

“The commission would, from now onwards, in addition to naming and shaming those individuals who would be found to have flouted the GTEC directives, take legal action against them,” it warned.

