Ghana: Ambassador moves to save 10-15-year-old Nigerian girls engaged in prostitution

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Olufemi Michael Abikoye, is deeply saddened by the increasing number of young Nigerians engaging in prostitution in Ghana.

Determined to put a stop to this, the High Commissioner has been holding talks with relevant authorities in that country to secure decent jobs for them.

Abikoye has also met with no fewer than 500 Nigerian girls who were trafficked to Ghana as commercial sex workers in Kumasi.

During a meeting with the Nigerian Community at the Ceeta-Kel Hotel in Kumasi, he called for collaboration with the High Commission to halt the illegal activities of some Nigerians.

The High Commissioner, who was almost in tears, lamented that the girls who engaged in prostitution were denting the image of Nigeria.

CITI News quoted him as saying: “Let’s face the truth, let’s talk to ourselves as Nigerians.

“Go and see what aged 14, 15 little girls are doing here.

“I mean, I am a parent and it is something that bothers my heart that can make me cry.

“How can a 10-year-old, a 12-year-old girl be engaging in this type thing?

“I am going there.

“Is that the place I should be going?

“Is that what I should do as High Commissioner?”

Recall that Ambassador Abikoye resumed as Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana in August 2017, following the presentation of his Letter of Credence to President Nana Akufo-Addo.