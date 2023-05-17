Ghana 2024: This is your last chance, strategise well, Primate Ayodele tells Mahama

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama for the general elections in Ghana taking place in 2024.

In a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the Nigerian prophet revealed that the coming election is John Mahama’s last chance to rule the country and if he doesn’t strategize well, he will lose the election.

He mentioned that Mahama has all it takes to win the election but he must remain focused and work with people that understand the technicality in order to convert his chances for victory in the election.

The prophet, who is popular for his fulfilled prophecies on elections and events around the world, urged Mahama to pay close attention to the northern and upper Volta region of the country in order to be victorious in the election.

Speaking further, Primate Ayodele posited that the people of Ghana don’t want the ruling party anymore, making it known that Mahama should guide against rigging.

“The Ghana presidential election taking place in 2024 is John Mahama’s last chance to rule the country again. He should strategize very well, he has all it takes to win the coming election but he must be focused. He should surround himself with people who understand the technicality. He should focus more on the Northern and Upper Volta regions.’’

“He must also not neglect the youths, civil servants, farmers, and women in the country. If he neglects any of these people, it will not be business as usual.

“The people don’t want the New Patriotic Party again but Mahama must guide against rigging.’’