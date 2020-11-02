The Journalists International Forum For Migration has announced a 25-man Local Organizing Committee chaired by a Ghanaian journalist, Jerry John Akormor of Class FM, Accra, with Biriam. S .Jobe of QTV Gambia as Secretary for her African media summit, themed: “Migration and human development,” slated for Ghana between January 21 and 22, 2021.

Also named as Co-Chairman of the summit is Korede Ogunbunmi, the General Manager Radio Nigeria 103.5 FM, Lagos, Nigeria.

This was apart from the Technical Liaison Team that has the President of JIFORM, Ajibola Abayomi; member African Union Advisory Committee on Labour Migration, Dr. Princes Ocansey; Ministers and other highly placed African personalities working towards the success of the event.

A statement issued in Lusaka, Zambia by the Secretary General of JIFORM, Juliet Makwama, on Monday also listed Fred Smith of Joy TV Accra, Ghana, Country Coordinator of JIFORM, as the Chairman, Media nd Publicity Committee, with Ibironke Ariyo of News Agency of Nigeria as Secretary.

Makwama explained that the purpose of the summit being championed by JIFORM, with over 250 journalists across the continents focusing on migration reportage with Headquarters in Lagos, was to bring to fore advocacy against irregular migration and human trafficking, especially the irritating Kafala system enslaving thousands of African women in the Middle East and Arabian nations, while also echoing the need for safe and regular migration.

In its quest to enhance media capacity, a glossary of migration terminologies produced by JIFORM would to be distributed to over 10,000 media houses and journalists across the world would be unveiled at the summit.

Other journalists drawn from the continent as members of the LOC were Daniel Lawson-Drackey (Togo), Sapieu Kallon (Sierra Leone), Durra Mohammed Mukhtar Omer (Sudan), Bettie. J. Mbayo (Liberia), M. Nyoni (Zimbabwe) and Dare Olusan, the MD/CEO of Africa Porta Radio/TV, South Africa.

In addition, a Special Duty Committee was also announced comprising Head of Ghana Immigration Public Affairs Unit, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta; Dr. Babatunde Tiamiyu of Pensioners FM, Nigeria; Bosede Funmilola Sodiq, Special Adviser on Broadcast Media to the Oyo state Governor, Nigeria; Alambo Datonye, Controller News, Creek FM Radio Nigeria, Bayelsa; Wale Akodu of Alausa Alert, Lagos; and Kofi, Nkansah of Kingdom FM, Ghana.

All the officers of JIFORM were directed by Abayomi to strengthen the LOC with their structures across Africa.

He said: “All hands must be on the deck to raise the consciousness of our people, enhance the media capacity and bring the stakeholders on same page regarding the fight against irregular migration, human trafficking and enslavement of Africans on other soils in the name of migration.

“African leaders must reset governance to create more opportunities for the citizens. The success of this summit is a test of capability on the part of all JIFORM members, therefore we must deploy our best arsenals to make it happen for the good of the continent.”