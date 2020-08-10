The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has gone international this time around with his prophecies on the affairs of nations.

In this most recent prophecy of his, Primate Ayodele talked about the Ghana election coming up in December 2020, and also revealed whom the Lord has chosen as winner.

Primate Ayodele revealed that the current President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, of the New Patriotic Party, will be unseated by one of the contenders, John Mahama, of the National Democratic Congress.

In the prophecy, Primate Ayodele advised the current president of Ghana that he should start packing his things in preparation for his exit from the Golden Jubilee House.

He predicted: “Ahead of the Ghana presidential election, the candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, will defeat the current President, Nana Akufo Addo

“President Nana Akufo, start packing your belongings, you are leaving the Golden Jubilee House soon.

“The Lord is set to give John Mahama another chance to right all the wrongs he made during his first tenure as a president.”

Also, Primate Ayodele prophesied that he sees lots of states in Nigeria going through several troubles politically.

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele predicted during Ghana’s last election, which Mahama contested in, that he would not win but will lose to the incumbent.

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele had predicted some of the political happenings in countries.

He predicted the emergence of Joe Biden as the democratic candidate in the United States of America.

He also predicted some of the “manipulations” going on ahead of the Edo State governorship election.”

