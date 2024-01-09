GetGloby partners Aleph to localize advertising, marketing content

GetGloby, an AI & localization startup built by former Googlers to empower businesses to expand into new markets, on Tuesday announced a partnership with Aleph Group, Inc.

Aleph is an ecosystem of global digital experts and technology-driven solutions that connects thousands of advertisers with billions of consumers worldwide.

GetGloby is an AI-powered platform that leverages JAGA-GetGloby’s proprietary technology which is capable of understanding specific nuances in local markets – to instantly translate ads and marketing assets into more than 100 languages with high-performing results.

Founded by former Googlers, Diego Antista & Juan Fusoni, GetGloby empowers brands to expand into new markets and improve the performance of their ads in existing markets, while significantly reducing their costs.

GetGloby created JAGA after identifying that most available translation engines are general purpose, meaning that they translate to a given language but not to match a specific audience terminology. This works for most industries as people tend to understand the translation even though it may not have the most common words used in that location. Word-for-word translations, which are often used by advertisers, can be an expensive and time-intensive activity, and often leads to campaigns that aren’t aligned with local audiences. Instead, GetGloby’s translation technology generates translations that adapt to the audiences and maintain the tone and intent of the original message, as it takes into consideration the cultural nuances of the location the user is targeting, the brand’s identity (from landing pages and other sources), industry specifics, the platforms compliance requirements (character limits, negative keywords, etc), and many more. This methodology is called Transcreation, a technique that localises content within a cultural framework. It allows businesses to relate to an audience like a local, incorporating regional customs and dialects without compromising your brand voice. Transcreation is a cultural adaptation.

As part of the partnership, Aleph will leverage GetGloby’s technology – including JAGA – to efficiently and cost-effectively localise its partners’ ads and marketing content to resonate with any given market, region, country, or audience. GetGloby’s technology will work alongside Aleph’s scalable technology platform to enable advertisers to reach segmented audiences and deliver meaningful results. Globally, Aleph supports more than 22,000 advertisers and services more than 45 of the world’s largest platforms.

Diego Antista, GetGloby CEO, said: “As a company leveraging AI to break down language barriers, we are pleased to partner with a global enabler such as Aleph. We are hopeful this partnership will help us reach more advertisers worldwide, and push forward our mission of empowering global commerce for businesses of all sizes, in every corner of the world.”

“We’re pleased to partner with GetGloby and enhance our technology-driven solution for advertisers around the world.” commented Rabin Yaghoubi, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Aleph, adding: “Understanding local audiences, and adapting accordingly to deliver a relevant campaign at the right time is critical for generating tangible results. This partnership will enable Aleph to offer a more holistic translation to our partners and support their overall growth objectives.”