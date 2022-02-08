Get-rich-quick: Church, school, others putting pressure on youths — Obi Cubana

Anambra State-born business mogul, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, has blamed the “get-rich-quick syndrome” among youths on societal and family pressures.

The billionaire businessman stated this in a post he made on his verified Instagram page: @ Obi_Cubana, on Monday.

He said: “In a world where we want everything quick, youths are often faced with a lot of pressure from both society and members of their families.”

He explained that at a young age, the families were already heaping “unrealistic” responsibilities on youths.

According to him, societal and family pressures are expectations that affect the entire community.

Obi Cubana wrote: “Our youths are constantly forced to act and feel a certain way and society enjoys dictating how the youths should behave.

“They feel the pressure of fitting into society’s norm and while family is fun, it can also be full of tensions.”

The socialite added that pressures placed on youths to meet certain standard often lead to harmful outcomes.

He argued that a lot of youths are going through depression because of the pressure and stress created by society and family.

He added: “These have made many of them to resort to drug abuse and excessive use of alcohol.

“Many young people have to leave school just to fend for their families, especially young girls, who are on the streets because they need to send money home.”

Obi Cubana listed pressures on the youths as “pressure from work to meet a certain target, especially in the banking sector, and from society to dress or look certain way.

“There are pressure from school to pass exams and get a certain grade, pressure from the local churches to donate for one thing or another and pressure from friends.

“Even on social media, some are now depressed for not getting a certain amount of likes on their posts.”

He emphasised the need for people to begin to shift their values and teach youths to learn to accept and love themselves and not live above their means “in a bid to belong”.