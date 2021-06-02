Germany midfielder, Toni Kroos, says he has overcome his COVID-19 illness and is fully fit to play at the upcoming European championships.

“Everything is fine. The heart is still working,” he said Tuesday night in the latest edition of the Einfach Mal Luppen podcast he runs with his brother Felix.

The Real Madrid player tested positive for the coronavirus on May 17 and underwent a mandatory quarantine period.

He joined the German training camp in Austria on Sunday after a negative PCR test, and was isolated and tested again there as a precaution.

“We all know there are false positive and false negative tests. That was ruled out Monday through a second negative test,” he said.

Kroos underwent various heart and lung examinations to make sure “that I am not only negative but can also engage in high performance sport. I am fine.”

He trained with the team for the first time Tuesday night but is not expected to play in the tune-up match against Denmark later Wednesday.

Germany have another test on Monday against Latvia before starting their Euro campaign on June 15 against world champions France.

Title holders Portugal and Hungary are their other group stage opponents.

dpa/NAN.