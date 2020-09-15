The German Government has donated a physical rehabilitation center to the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retired), who received the centre on behalf of the Federal Government, commended the German government for the gesture.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the centre is for the rehabilitation of soldiers wounded in the battle field.

It was built by the German Technical Advisory Group (GTAG), a military collaboration between Germany and Nigeria, to enhance equipment and technical support for Nigerian military to further improve operational efficiency.

The defence minister, represented by Dr Olajude Johnson, Director, Health Services in the ministry, assured that the centre will be put into effective use.

“We commend the German government that came through GTAG to establish and donate the rehabilitation clinic to us as part of its support to Nigeria’s war efforts against insurgency.

“Within the short period of its operation, it has attracted an overwhelming patronage across the country, this necessitated its expansion to accommodate the large turnout of patients,” he said.

Magashi stated that the Federal Government would continue to evolve ways of supporting the centre to ensure effective service delivery.

Also speaking, German Ambassador to Nigeria, Birgitt Ory, who was represented by GTAG Commander, Jens Gligman, said the centre was completed under the Equipment Aid Programme initiative of the German government.

“This programme has led German government to partner selected African countries towards improving peace and security,” she said.

In his speech, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, noted that the project would improve the overall well-being of troops and their families, saying, “it will also assist injured and sick personnel and their families”

Represented by Major-General Joel Onugbe, Olonisakin said the project was part of an existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Germany.

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai said that the centre was established to tackle healthcare needs of the Nigerian Army, and would be a regional reference facility at the United Nations level four category.

Represented by the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Usman Mohammed, Buratai said that the facility would be well utilized to serve its purpose.

In his remark, Acting Commander, Army Medical Corps, Colonel Idris Solebo described the centre as strategic to the healthcare needs of troops.

“After undergoing surgical and medical interventions, wounded soldiers require physical rehabilitation for optimal healing and recuperation, this is the reason this facility is most essential,” he said.

Solebo said that the centre had special provisions such as, paediatric physiotherapy section, massage section, additional therapy rooms, gymnasium and offices for staff.