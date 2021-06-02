A Germany-bound Nigerian, Oguchi Unachukwu, has been allegedly shot dead by operatives of the 211 Regiment, Nigerian Air Force in Owerri, Imo State.

The incident, according to the elder brother of the deceased, Onyekachi, occurred on Monday.

Onyekachi told newsmen that Oguchi was killed at the tollgate of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri while moving to catch a flight to Lagos, from where he was to board a flight to Germany.

Onyekachi said: “The Air Force men stopped my brother and he stopped.

“He moved after they had stopped him, thinking that they asked him to move on without knowing that they asked him to park by the roadside so that they could search him and the vehicle.”

While tasking the security agencies to give his family justice, the distraught Onyekachi said it was unfortunate that Oguchi was killed by security personnel, who were supposed to protect him.

The spokesman of the NAF in the state, Simeon Simeon, said he was not aware of the incident.

Simeon said: “It is not true.

“I have not heard about the incident.

“How can Air Force personnel shoot someone?”