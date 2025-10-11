Germany, Australia, ASF France kick against death penalty in Nigeria

Germany, Australia and Avocats Sans Frontieres (ASF) France, an international non governmental organization, have called for urgent action against the death sentence in Nigeria.

They, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for commuting seven persons on death row to life imprisonment in his recent presidential pardon to 175 persons.

The trio made the call at the screening of a movie titled: “Just Mercy,” to commemorate the 2025 World Day Against the Death Penalty in Abuja organised by ASF France, also known as Lawyers Without Borders France.

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Günther, reiterated Germany’s unwavering commitment to the global movement.

“We think that the death penalty is not only a legal matter, but it touches on core values of justice, human dignity and the right to life.

“The irreversible nature of the death penalty means that mistakes and wrongful convictions are beyond correction.

“Germany abolished the death penalty more than 70 years ago, and we continue to advocate globally for its complete eradication,” she said.

Günther urged the Nigerian government to take further step towards the abolition of the practice.

Neil Sanderson, Chargé d’Affaires of the Australian High Commission, also emphasised his government’s unwavering stance.

According to him, Australia’s position is clear, we oppose the death penalty in all circumstances and continue to call for its global abolition.

“It is a cruel, inhumane and ineffective punishment that undermines human dignity and justice.

“Encouragingly, global momentum is growing, and we welcome Nigeria’s consideration of abolition as part of its constitutional reform process,” he said.

He observed that 144 countries are now abolitionist in law or practice, and across Africa, nations such as Ghana, Zambia, Sierra Leone, the Central African Republic and Zimbabwe had recently taken the historic step.

Angela Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, the Country Director, ASF France in Nigeria, said the World Day Against the Death Penalty serves as a reminder that justice must never come at the cost of human life.

“It is a call to empathy, reflection and action.

“ASF France reaffirms its commitment by providing legal assistance and support to people facing the death penalty through its network of pro bono lawyers,” she said.

According to her, so far, we have supported over 800 individuals facing the death penalty across 10 states in Nigeria, ensuring they receive adequate legal representation, fair and humane treatment under the law.

Uzoma-Iwuchukwu said the recent statistics showed that 26 African countries had abolished the death penalty, 14 countries still retain the death penalty, and 15 are classified as de facto abolitionists.

“This is a clear indication that the continent is progressively moving toward the global trend of ending this irreversible form of punishment,” she said.

She said, “the 2025 report from the Nigerian Correctional Service, shows that there are still over 3,500 persons on death row in Nigeria accounting for one of the largest death row populations in Sub Saharan Africa.”

She said these figures highlighted the urgency of sustained advocacy and reform toward the abolition of the death penalty in Nigeria.

“ASF France stands with all those around the world who believe that every life has value and that dignity, not death, should be at the heart of justice.

“We call for a humane justice system for all.”

“Together, we reaffirm our call for an official moratorium on executions as a crucial step toward abolition of the death penalty,” the country director said.

Uzoma-Iwuchukwu described President Tinubu ‘s commutation of seven persons on death row to life imprisonment as “an encouraging step that reflects the growing recognition for a more humane justice system.”

Anthony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, said human right work is for everyone.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Legal, Pwadumdi Okoh, Ojukwu said the issue of abolition of death penalty “remains one of the most contentious human right issues of our time.”