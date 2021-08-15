German football legend Gerd Muller dies at 75 

German football legend Gerd Muller has passed away at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich announced on Sunday.

The former striker, who held the nickname ‘Der Bomber’ during his career, was regarded as one of the greatest ever forwards to play the game and helped his country to the 1974 FIFA World Cup and 1972 Euros title.

Muller was also Bayern Munich’s all-time record goalscorer with 552 goals in 607 appearances, while his career total stood at 711 goals in 780 games for club and country.

The former footballer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015 when he was a coach of Bayern’s second team, while he also suffered from alcoholism when his playing days ended in 1982. Muller leaves behind his wife Uschi of more than 50 years and his daughter Nicole.

In an emotional Twitter post, Bayern Munich said: ‘Today the world of FC Bayern stands still. The all-time record German champions and its entire fan base mourn Gerd Müller, who died early on Sunday morning at the age of 75.’

Born in Bavaria in November 1945, Muller began his career at his local side 1861 Nordlingen where he scored a remarkable 51 goals in 31 games between 1962 and 1964.

He then joined Bayern Munich for £2,300 and was part of one the German club’s greatest ever sides alongside fellow international legend Franz Beckenbauer.

Muller helped fire Bayern to promotion to the German top-flight in his first season with 33 goals in the second tier – and top-flight success would follow.

The striker would guide his side to four Bundesliga trophies and three European titles. His best season was the 1972-73 season when he netted an astonishing 66 times in all competitions.

He scored 85 goals in the 1972 calendar year. For Bayern, his tally of 552 is nearly double any other player in their history.

Muller also reached the top of the game at international level and ended his career as Germany’s all-time record goalscorer with 68 goals. By the time of his passing, Miroslav Klose overtook his Germany goal tally with 71 strikes.