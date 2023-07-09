German clubs queue for Nigerian international Onuachu

828 828

German Bundesliga sides are showing an interest in Saints striker, Paul Onuachu, who could leave this summer, the Daily Echo understands.

The 29-year-old striker played 11 times in the Premier League since a January move, but only four of those were starts and he failed to score a goal.

Saints signed the six-foot seven-inch forward from the Belgian champions Genk, where he had netted 16 goals in 19 games prior that season.

Onuachu, alongside Mislav Orsic and Kamaldeen Sulemana as added striker power under former manager Nathan Jones, was unable to help the club avoid relegation.

The Nigerian international was understandably frustrated at his lack of involvement following the appointment of Ruben Selles to replace Jones.

The Spaniard’s principles were at odds with the Welshman’s and exactly how £18 million Onuachu could fit into the new style of play was not determined.

Sport Repulic chief Dragan Solak even admitted to the Daily Echo that switching managers from Jones to Selles did not suit some new signings.

Those close to Onuachu believe it is likely he will leave Southampton this summer and an exit is being worked on, but the club would have to receive a satisfactory offer.

German top division outfits Augsburg and Stuttgart are interested in signing Onuachu, who could leave on either permanent or loan terms.

Borussia Monchengladbach are also said to be interested while a return to Genk has not been ruled out.

Onuachu earned a pay increase with his move to the Premier League and this could be a possible stumbling block in the pursuit by other clubs.

Onuachu has been taking part in pre-season training under new manager Russell Martin and could still be involved up until any move away is confirmed.