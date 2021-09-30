German Chancellor Merkel in phone call with Buhari

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday had a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari, during which she paid compliments to the Nigerian leader.

President Buhari had concluded his address at the 76th edition of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week by paying special tribute to the German leader.

He had said: “Let me close my statement by paying special tribute to a great and humane internationalist, and an exemplary practitioner of multilateralist cooperation.

“I am speaking of Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Federal Republic of Germany. As she exits the stage, we wish her well.”

According to presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Chancellor Merkel thanked President Buhari for his kind words and felicitation, wishing him greater successes in the challenging task of leading Nigeria and her about 200 million people.

He also expressed appreciation for the cooperation Germany had showed Nigeria and the ECOWAS sub-region at large, citing particularly the support for the project to recharge Lake Chad, through inter-basin water transfer, which is expected to alleviate the plight of about 30 million people.

“President Buhari applauded Merkel’s initiatives on rehabilitation of refugees, and help for developing countries.

“President Buhari said German companies like Julius Berger, Siemens, and others were doing well in the country, adding that the federal government was doing a lot to improve infrastructure,” Adesina said.

On the security situation, President Buhari said a lot was being done to stabilize things at this difficult period, thanking all the countries that had given a helping hand, including Germany.

On agriculture and food security, Buhari said much had been achieved, leading to stoppage of massive food importation to the country.