Geoscience engineers induct Oyo deputy governor

The Nigeria Association for Engineering Geology and the Environment (NAEGE) has conferred its prestigious distinguished fellowship on the deputy governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan.

Olaniyan, an engineer, was inducted during the association’s 6th Annual Conference with the theme ‘Geosciences for Sustainability of Structures and the Environment’ held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan recently.

The association said the investiture was in attestation of Olaniyan’s outstanding performance as a foremost practitioner among the cadre of engineers in Nigeria.

Responding, Olaniyan, a civil engineer, encouraged the association to formally write to the state government and recommend what their role and importance is, so that the government can adopt their suggestions as policy.

The deputy governor lamented the spate of building collapse and assured that the state government is determined to see an end to such occurrences.

He appreciated the association for awarding him the biggest honour of the association, promising to be a worthy ambassador while working towards its growth.

Earlier in the keynote address, the guest speaker, Mr. Fidelis Abija, appealed to the state government to incorporate geologists into structural design and material selection plans, especially for public buildings.

Abija called on other engineering sister associations to collaborate with them to deliver value and resilient structures that are sustainable and long lasting.