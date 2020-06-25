A petition has been sent to the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, over the protracted genocide on the Tiv people of Taraba State by the Jukuns.

The dissatisfied community sent a long petition to both Lawan and the National Assembly.

They sought for the Senate to caution one of their own, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, over the continued killing of the people of the area and his silence.

The petition reads in full:

COMPLAINT AGAINST PLANNED GENOCIDE AND EVICTION OF THE TIV PEOPLE OF TARABA STATE BY THE JUKUN AND THE SILENCE OF SENATOR EMMANUEL BWACHA, THE SENATOR REPRESENTING THE SOUTHERN SENATORIAL DISTRICT OF TARABA STATE.

It is has become imperative for the Taraba State Tiv Youth Forum to address the Senate President and the entire Red Chamber on this day in respect of the planned genocidal and eviction mission against the Tiv Taraba by the Jukun in full support of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha of the Southern Senatorial District of Taraba State.

The Tiv People in Taraba State Your Excellency, it may interest you and other members of this Honourable Chamber to know that while the Chamba and Tiv people of Taraba State, particularly the Ukum, Shitile and Ugondo clans, arrived the present area of Taraba State earlier than 1684, it was after the Jukun faced a devastating defeat from Bornu at Birnin Gazargamu, the Bornoan capital, in 1684 that the Jukun moved to the Wukari area. Before then the area was occupied by the Tiv with the name Waka, which was a name of a Tiv idol. Distinguish Senate President, records show that on arrival of the Jukun, the Tiv co-habited with them and other groups very harmoniously. Of all these groups, the Tiv had an overwhelming majority as reflected in the two tables about Census of former Wukari Federation between 1928 and 1940 below:

Population of Ethnic Groups in Former Wukari Federation in 1946.

Tribe Total Population (108,442) % Total. Wukari District Takum District Donga Distri

Tiv 40,400,37 50.98% 32.8% 33.8

Kuteb 20,384,19 0.25% 54.6% 0.31

Jukun 10,867 ,10 24.4% 2.35% 0.59

Itchen 6,775,6 0.65% 0.99% 27.23

Hausa 5,287,5 8.85% 1.66% 4.14

Chamba 4,500,4 1.08% 5.38% 10.29

others 20,229,12 13.79% 2.22% 23.64

Source: NAK/MAKPROF/4/1/4377

Tiv Population in the Three Districts of Former Wukari Federation between 1928 – 1946.

Year Wukari Takum Donga Total Tiv Total Population

1928 7,840 6,235 1,954 16,029 32,058

1933 12,873 10,585 2,714 26,172 74,432

1938 13,939 10,034 3,903 27,876 76,870

1943 18,683 11,018 4,738 34,439 90,596

1946 21,031 11,746 3,741 38,518 97,775

Source: MAKPROF/FED/4/1/4377: Tiv in Wukari Division: Re-organisation of 1947, Gunn, I.G. Appendix A, P. 12.

Distinguish Senate President, it will interest you to know that since the colonial period, the Tiv of Southern Taraba actively participated in the political process in former Wukari Federation, now made up of Wukari, Takum, Donga, Ibi, Ussa Local Government Areas, including the Yangtu Special Development Area. For instance;

a. In the 1959 Federal Elections, late Charles Tangu Gaza, a Tiv, contested under the United Middle Belt Congress (UMBC) Party and won election into the Federal House of Representatives in the Wukari Federal Constituency with a wide margin against a Jukun candidate, Ibrahim Usman Sangari, of the Northern People Congress (NPC).

b. In the Second Republic, the duo of Honourables Simon I. Awua and David T. Mtuem were simultaneously elected into the defunct Gongola State House of Assembly from 1979-1983 under Wukari Constituencies.

c. Late Hon. Simon I. Musa was appointed the Caretaker Chairman of Wukari Local Government from 1981-1983.

d. Late Hon. Hitler Gbaondo represented Takum Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 1979-1983.

e. Late Hon. Tsetim Gwakyaa represented Donga Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in 1983.

f. Hon. Aaron Dooga Gbashi contested and won election into Taraba State House of Assembly in 1992 under Donga Constituency from where Senator Emmanuel Bwacha hails.

Distinguish Senate President, it is very surprising, as well as contrary to the principles of peaceful co-existence, that even though Senator Emmanuel Bwacha and his kinsmen, the Jukun, know the foregoing facts very well, yet they have decided to, overnight, give blind eye to the facts to refuse to accept the Tiv as indigenes of the area, and state at general. Instead, they now call the Tiv derogatory names such as settlers, strangers, migrants, etc. This development has been the major cause of the incessant crisis between the Tiv and Jukun over the decades. Distinguish Senate President, it is unfortunate to inform you that since the Jukun have vowed that they will no longer allow the Tiv to contest any election, Tiv pooling units, particularly in Wukari Local Government Area, have been cancelled in order to reduce the Tiv voting strength. For instance, when Samuel Tsovini Adda emerged as the Wukari Local Government Chairman in 1990, he conspired to cancel 58 pooling units in Tiv settlements as reflected in the breakdown below:

PUJE WARD:

1. Ikyo Gborom

RAFINKADA WARD:

1. Yina

2. Tse – Atsinga

3. Asor Azege

4. Geese, Dafa

TSOKUNDI WARD:

1. Ikyambe

2. Tse-Ijih

3. Tor-ruam

AKWANA WARD:

1. Tse-Abiem

2. Zaki Hemen

3. Tor Sai II

4. Tse- Aggih

BANTAJE WARD

1. Tse-Ager

2. Ugber

3. Akumesha

4. Ikyo

5. Gborbeagha II

6. Pande Nyer

7. Akomkyar

8. Tse-Nege

9. Mbishu

10. Tiv-Zua

11. Zendrsha

CHONKU WARD:

1. Mbanune

2. Tse-Ihev

3. Mbaju Primary School

4. Uban-Igyaba

5. Tse-Kaakighir

6. Agbatse

7. Gbor-Ucha Primary School

8. Agbaaye

9. Tsegba

10. Bidi

11. Tar Orshi

12. Ikyaior II

13. Deke

14. Tse-Dzor

15. Toho Abanyo

16. Tse-Ihionam

17. Ikyaden B

18. Tse-Ayaba

19. Zaki Shange

20. Shamja, Ikyaabo

21. Bar

22. Kasuwan Shanu

23. Tyogbenda Ankunya

JIBU WARD:

1. Bisibi

2. Anyam Kwaor

3. Meeme

KENTE WARD:

1. Tse-Shiva

2. Sontyo I

3. Sontyo II

4. Mue Damsa (new market)

5. Tse-Amenger

6. Vaase and

7. Serki

Distinguish Senate President, another approach adopted by the Jukun to erase the record about the Tiv is the renaming of Tiv settlements with Jukun names to convince the public that the Tiv do not exist in Wukari or Taraba state. This evil scheme has affected the following Tiv settlements:

Ayu changed to Tsokundi in 1973, Anenga changed to Byepi, Genyi changed to Rafinkada, Toho Abanyo changed to Gidan Sale, Gbor Gbor changed to Agando Nike, Dan-Anacha changed to Kwararafa , Waka changed to Wukari, Tangur Gaza changed to Gidan Idi.

Distinguish Senate President, in the just concluded election, the Jukun people felt provoked and angry because Tiv persons contested for elective positions. The complications that arose out of this development in the relationship between the Tiv and Jukun constituted one of the major causes of the ongoing genocidal and eviction war against the Tiv by the Jukun. Distinguish Senate President, the current crisis which is aimed at evicting the Tiv people of Taraba State began on 1st April, 2019, at Kente, a village of not less than 45 kilometres from Wukari metropolis. By 2nd April, 2019, Tiv people were already being killed and their properties looted inside Wukari town, clearly signifying a premeditated agenda to evict the Tiv anywhere in Taraba State, but with the spark in Wukari, which has remained the engine room for igniting hostility against the Tiv in the area and state at large since the colonial period. Distinguish Senate President, as we speak, several hundreds of Tiv settlements have been razed completely; Tiv property worth billions of Naira are looted daily by the Jukun and their allies. Hundreds of unarmed Tiv citizens have been slaughtered in the most cruel and gruesome manner (See Appendix A). Distinguish Senate President, this inhumane act has now assumed a very deadly dimension as Tiv travellers plying the federal highways passing through southern part of Taraba State are now not spared as Jukun militias now mount roadblocks at different locations in Wukari, Takum, Ibi and Donga Local Government Areas of Taraba State. As we speak today, no single Tiv village or settlement is left standing in Wukari Local Government Area, including numerous others in Donga, Takum, Ibi and parts of Bali and Gassol Local Government Areas of the State. Distinguish Senate President, to actualise their mission of total eviction of the Tiv people from Taraba State, supported by Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, the Jukun have ensured that the new wave of killings spread beyond the southern part of Taraba State. Consequently, today, Dan-Anacha in Gassol Local Government Area and Tiv Zaga, Suntai, Tsar in Bali Local Government Area in the Central Senatorial District of the State are also affected. Not only that, there has been growing threats on the lives of Tiv people living in Jalingo, the State capital. Distinguish Senate President, it is a grave irony to inform you that the attacks and burning down of some Tiv settlements such as Tor Iorshagher, Ikyaior and Gborgbor were technically organised by Maj. Salisu of 93 Battalion, Takum. In similar vein, while there is no single Tiv settlement in Taraba State that the army are stationed to protect the Tiv people, all the Jukun settlements are heavily protected by the Nigerian Army. For instance, in Wukari Local Government Area which has remained the principal instigator of the Jukun and Tiv crisis in Taraba State, the Army have their checkpoints in almost all the Jukun settlements. These include: Wukari, Kente, Sondi, Rafin Kada, Arufu, Akwana, Tsokundi, Chonku, etc. The big question is, can Senator Emmanuel Bwacha tell the Red Chamber and Nigerians at least one Tiv village in Wukari, Donga and Takum Local Government Areas that he has solicited for the stationing of the Army to protect the residents? And does that amount to equal representation? Distinguished President, the Taraba State Tiv Youth Forum is pained to inform you that Senator Emanuel Bwacha has his hands heavily soaked in the on-going planned pogrom and eviction mission by the Jukun on the Tiv from Taraba State. Many Tiv villages in Donga Local Government Area were attacked in coloboration with the Nigerian Army, and with full knowledge of Senator Bwacha. This is why the Senator did not report to the Senate the massive attacks on Tiv villages. Even as we speak, he has neither shown concern nor visited any of the displaced Tiv people’s camps, in and outside the state. But to confirm his mission, the Senator chooses to identify with his Jukun people to give them relief materials and to assure them that the agenda of evicting the Tiv people is achievable. Distinguished President and members of the Red Chamber, it is quite surprising that in Donga, the home town of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, the following episodes took place:

a. On April 16th, 2020, Mr. Tersugh Mbatsav Ifi, a Tiv man, was killed by the militia inside Mararaba town. After the arrest of the killers, Senator Bwacha called the DPO and gave him three million naira to release them. The DPO yielded and released the killers.

b. On the 24th/04/2020, Mr. Suega Ager, a Tiv man, was killed by Jukun militia in an attack masterminded by one Mr. Faji, a Jukun militia leader. All these incidents happened in the presence of security personnel with no single arrest made, as well as no official statement from the Jukun leaders and the Senator, Emmanuel Bwacha, who claims to be the Senator representing the zone.

c. On 29th April, 2020, more than three (3) Tiv people were killed in Senator Bwacha’s home town, Mararaba, and properties belonging to the Tiv worth millions of naira were destroyed when the innocent Tiv people attended the market.

d. On 30th April, 2020, more than fifty (50) people were killed in Mararaba, the home town of Senator Bwacha, by Jukun militia. Still, properties belonging to the Tiv worth millions of naira were also destroyed by the Jukun militia and more than 300 houses were burnt within Mararaba and its environs.

Distinguished Senate President, the truth must be said, Senator Bwacha is fully aware that his victory in the last election was in jeopardy until the Tiv people of his zone decided to vote for him to return to the apex chamber. Today, the same Senator has vowed that the Tiv people must be wiped out of Taraba State, to fulfil the agenda of his kinsmen, the Jukun. On a daily basis, the Tiv in Senator Bwacha’s town, Mararaba, have been under constant harassment and intimidation by the Jukun militias and their kinsmen. Three days after the Mararraba massacre, the Nigerian Army, in their full regalia and military armament similar to the Jootar incident, led Jukun militia to attack and reduce Ananum village, also in Donga Local Government Area, to rubbles and cut down all economic trees. To effectively prepare the Army and Jukun militia for this mission, the Chairman of Donga Local Government Area, Nashuka Ipeyen, together with Jukun conspirators, peddled a false rumour that a helicopter dropped militia and fire arms in Ananum, while in the real sense, the Jukun militia and fire arms used in attacking Ananum were conveyed via the helicopter, sponsored by Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha (Senator representing Taraba South) and other financiers of the genocidal project against the Tivs. Distinguished Senate President, the strategic role Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha and other prominent Jukun sons are playing towards the eviction of Tiv people from Taraba State, particularly in Donga Local Government Area, became clearer when a document was recovered from one of the attackers from Suntai Daaji who invaded the Tiv village of Agungu near Ishagogo on the 15th May, 2020. The said document was the Minute of a meeting held on 9th May, 2020, in the palace of Chief of Suntai, in Suntai District, with the clear mandate to ensure that Ishagogo and other small villages around the vicinity are destroyed. In the meeting, the Suntai community constituted a Committee to take charge of the crisis affairs in Suntai District of Donga LGA, Taraba State, made up of the following members: Samaila D. Buma – Chairman Gaugun Nishiri – Secretary Nuhu Solomon – Treasurer Nathan Sambo (Garkuwa) 4d Amos (Tgye) Nubuga 4d HRH Dauda Bubga –Patron

The following amount of money was realised by the Committee from the following personalities: Jalingo Jukun = 2,000,000 Donga Jukun = 7,000,000 Dr. Dauda Ishaya = 25,000 Haruna Zaku = 20,000 Haruna Bala Ishaya = 20,000 Tigari Iliyasu = 50, 000 Capt. Emmanuel Danjuma = 1,000,000 Senator Emmanuel Bwacha = 1,000,000 Hon. Ikah = 60,000

The following arms and ammunition were collected and handed to the Committee for allocation as follows: They were five riffle and 5mg each. One double bullet with 21 categis. 240 piece of amt. was given to the second party for 4 riffle. 66 pieces of amt. was given to Gra Paul for K3. 7mg was given to Mr. Duniya Sambo for K2 (See Appendix B). Distinguished President, we are encouraged to send this letter of complaint of the genocidal and eviction mission on the Tiv, fully supported by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha and the Jukun, to the Red Chamber because of our firm belief in your determination to build a new Nigeria where everybody will be entitled to life and livelihood, irrespective of any social, political and religious considerations. We are also confident at the capacity of this Chamber to intervene in this atrocious, gruesome and monstrous artifice and nefarious action the Senator Bwacha and his kinsmen have taken against the Tiv people of Taraba State. Distinguished Senate President, it has become necessary to present this complaint to the Senate since the governor of Taraba State, who is the chief security officer of the state, has demonstrated the lack of political will and interest to resolve this genocidal and eviction mission on the Tiv in Taraba State. The manner in which Taraba State government is handling the crisis has made us to state categorically that the State Governor, H.E Arch. Darius D. Ishaku, is an accomplice in the genocidal and eviction mission project against the Tiv people of Taraba state. Our position is backed by a number of reasons as follows:

i. Since the crisis began on 1st April, 2019, the Governor has continually dogged every opportunity of meeting with the warring parties in attempt to end the crisis. Rather, he always prefers to delegate the Deputy Governor, H.E. Engr. Haruna Manu, to chair all peace meetings. As we speak, the Deputy Governor, H.E. Engr. Haruna Manu, has chaired over five (5) peace meetings between the Jukuns and the Tiv, all ending with communiqués and peace deals which are usually broken by Jukun militias within 24 hours of signing such peace accords/deals. More worrisomely, and as a mark of ineptitude and unwillingness to end the crisis, the Governor has neither taken action against the violators of peace deals, who have continued to be his kinsmen (the Jukun) nor made any attempt to implement any of the peace deals.

ii. The position of the Governor, H.E Arc. Darius D. Ishaku, during 4th September, 2019, meeting convened by President Muhammadu Buhari at Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja, presided by SGF, Boss Mustapha, has further strengthened our conviction that the Governor is a key player in the on-going genocidal and eviction agenda against the Tiv of Taraba State. Not only did the Governor openly reject a call by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for a commission of enquiry to find out the immediate and remote causes of the crisis, but also declared that he is capable of ending the crisis. His rejection was his fear that the independent Commission will expose his role in the crisis. The Governor also went further to make bigoted statements, one of which is quoted here: “I know you love your people and I love my people too. On the issue of chieftaincy, ours in Taraba is hereditary and we cannot abandon our culture because of laws and the constitution that is not working”. This statements clearly define who Governor Ishaku and his people are, a Governor whose responsibility as a Governor is to defend the culture, tradition and mission of his kinsmen as against the interest of all groups in the state. This is, indeed, very ridiculous and unfortunate!

iii. The action by the Governor who sees no need of visiting people who have fled their ancestral homes since April, 2019; who sees no need of implementing the recommendations of a peace Committee he directed the Deputy Governor to represent him, but instead held a security meeting with all traditional rulers from southern part of Taraba State, the rulers who are either Jukun or belong to the Kwararafa kingdom, behind closed doors, leaves more questions than answers.

iv. The action by the Taraba State Government to attribute the crisis to boundary issue is highly diversionary in order to give the crisis an inter-state colouration. We wish to inform the Senate that the crisis has nothing to do with boundary issue. If the claim is anything to go by, then, one may be tempted to ask whether Ibi, Donga, Gassol and Bali Local Government Areas where the Tiv people are also being killed every day share boundary with Benue State? Or was the fracas between a Tiv and Jukun at Kente which brought about the crisis resulted from a border issue.

v. The position of the Taraba State Government presented by the Taraba State Deputy Governor, Engr. Haruna Manu, at the peace meeting in Lafia in April, 2020, clearly shows that the Taraba State Government has taken side with the Jukun against the Tiv. Apart from blaming the Tiv and exonerating the Jukun, the Taraba State Government even tagged one of the Tiv traditional rulers as a runaway terrorist. The propaganda against the Tiv, even by the Taraba State Government, is the reason why the Tiv people are tagged as settlers, kidnappers, bandits, militia and terrorists, all in a bid to discredit them even as the genocidal and eviction mission continues. It is even the reason why the Taraba State Government is not ready to bring the crisis to an end.

Distinguished Senate President, Taraba State Tiv Youth Forum laments to inform the Senate that since the outbreak of the Jukun agenda to kill and evict the Tiv from Taraba, they have carried out the following attacks, killings, looting, destruction and displacement of the Tiv people:

 On 1st April, 2019, Tse-Atsenga was attacked by Jukun militia and eighty year old women Mrs. Momngunyi Shingir Ade was burnt in her house.

 On 2nd April, 2019, the following villages were attacked by Jukun militia; Chiina, Dennis Mbakaan, Deke and Tse-Mdondo all in Wukari L.G.A were attacked by Jukun militia and Willian Aja was killed with his in-law.

 On the 19th day of April, 2019, Ikyaior, Gborgbor, Gindin-Mangoro, Tse-Zor, Utsea, Tse-Ali Karkigh, Iyokikor, Vaageda villages were attacked, Tiv houses and properties were burnt and looted and Iorshe Humbe was killed during the attacked.

 On the 4th day of May, 2019, Tar-Orshi, Chia Ahange, Iorlumun, Atsongo Yongo, Kyangbaki, Tarnenge, Tor-Musa were burnt, destroyed and looted.

 On the 5th day of May, 2019, Ikyernum, Zegeate, Ihuwe, Ikyambe, Daa, Ikyo- Gborum, Tse-Atsenga, Tse-Tsahaun, Tse-Igba, Mbakuur, Ikwe and Mza Ate were burnt, destroyed and looted.

 On the 9th day of May, 2019 Mbaadega village was burnt, destroyed and looted.

 On the 10th day of May, 2019 Yina and Yawe Tiv villages were burnt, destroyed and looted.

 On the 11th day of May, 2019 Tor-Iorshagher, Kyayar, Tughhemba, Yanor, Tor-Ruam, Tse-Jih, Zun, Pande, Tse-Tyo, Sende, Deseer and Zaki Anyor Ikyo were burnt, destroyed and looted.

 On the 12th day of May, 2019, Shiva, Tse- Suwe, Haanongon and Mtswenen Tiv villages, were burnt, destroyed and looted.

 On 20/5/2019, Vaase was attacked by Jukun militia and kill eight people.

 On 22/5/2019, Tse Atsenga in Wukari L.G.A was attacked by Jukun militia and kill five people.

 25/5/2019, Akinde village in Donga L.G.A was attacked by the Jukun militia.

 On 30th/5/2019, Tiv villages around Sondi in Wukari L.G.A were burnt down by the Jukun militia. On the same day, six Tiv passengers were killed on highway road block at Byepi, Wukari L.G.A.

 On 02/6/2019, Jukun militia attacked Ikyarior and captured a boy of 18yrs and took him to Wukari alive.

 On 3/6/2019, Mr. Taornyi Dekaa was killed in his farm at Wukari L.G.A by Jukun militia. On the same day, Tor-musa village in Wukari L.G.A was attacked and kill 3 people by Jukun militia.

 On 5/6/2019, nine people were killed on highway road block at Byepi, Wukari L.G.A. on the same day, Jandekyula in Wukari L.G.A was attacked, one person killed by Jukun militia.

 On 9/6/2019, Tse-Tor Iorshagher in Wukari L.G.A. was attacked and killed 15 people by Jukun militia.

 15/6/2019, Tse Utsev in Donga L.G.A was attacked and 15 people were killed by Jukun militia.

 20/6/2019, Tse Ikyaabo in Wukari L.G.A was attacked and 3 people were killed by Jukun militia. On the same day, Jandeikyula in Wukari L.G.A was attached again by Jukun militia.

 On 23/6/2019, Bom village was attacked by Jukun militia.

 On 25/6/2019, a Tiv man (senior DSS operative’s driver) was killed on highway road block by Jukun militia at Byepi, Wukari L.G.A.

 On 1st/7/2019, Jandeikyula in Wukari L.G.A was attacked again by Jukun militia, looting and destruction of properties.

 On 07/07/2019, Gese in Wukari L.G.A was attacked by Jukun militia after peace meeting held in Jalingo.

 On 12/7/2019, Jandeikyula in Wukari L.G.A was attacked by Jukun militia, three people lost their lives.

 On 13/7/2019, Ikyaior village in Wukari L.G.A was attacked by Jukun militia and two people were killed.

 On 14/7/2019, 5 Tiv passengers were slaughtered on highway road block by Jukun militia at Wukari, Wukari L.G.A.

 Tor-Manger village in Donga L.G.A was attacked by Jukun militia.

 On 18/7/2019, Tor-Danisa in Donga L.G.A was attacked by Jukun militia and destroyed properties.

 On 21/7/2019, two Tiv passengers were killed on highway road block by Jukun militia at Byepi, Wukari L.G.A.

 On 25/7/2019, two villages; Vaase, Gyenku in Wukari L.G.A were attacked by Jukun militia.

 On 29/07/2019, 17 Tiv people were slaughtered in Takum town by Jukun militia.

 On 30/7/2019, two people were killed by Jukun militia in Tse-Yina, Wukari L.G.A. On the same day, three students of Federal University Wukari were killed by Jukun militia (Msughter Emmanuel Vihior 100L Micro-Biology; Fater Felix Ayatse 100L Sociology and Mark Tsav). Jukun militia also attacked Nyiancha and Tse-Agabo in Wukari L.G.A.

 On 31/7/2019, Tiv houses in Donga L.G.A were destroyed by Jukun militia.

 On 7/8/2019, Evangelist Chihi Orva was killed in Gborgbor village, Wukari L.G.A, with three others captured alive.

 On 10/8/2019, Imande Ade village in Takum L.G.A was attacked by Jukun militia.

 On 21/8/2019, Tor Tser, Gese in Takum L.G.A and Tor Iorshagher in Wukari L.G.A were attacked by Jukun militia.

 On 23/8/2019, Shagu in Donga L.G.A was attacked by Jukun militia.

 On 24/8/2019, Tor-Damisa in Donga L.G.A was attacked by Jukun militia.

 On 4/9/19, Andrew Nenshi’s, (former Taraba State Due Process Chairman) village near Jande Kyula in Wukari L.G.A was destroyed by Jukun militia.

 On 11/9/19, Yongogba in Takum was attacked, two Tiv were killed.

 On 12/9/19, Kator Benjamin Mngutsen was rescued by army at a Jukun militia highway road block.

 On 20/9/19, a Tiv passenger slaughtered opposite Wukari L.G.A Secretariat.

 On 21st September, 2019, nine Tiv slaughtered by Jukun militia between Jootar and Wukari at a highway road block in between army checkpoints.

 On 25th September, 2019, Leke in Ukum LGA was attacked by Jukun militia, two Tiv were killed.

 On 28th September, 2019, Tse Akume in Donga L.G.A was attacked by Jukun militia.

 On 10th October, 2019, Torkuma Atsongoaya was killed in Tor Musa Vilkage in Wukari LG, his head and leg were removed.

 On 17/10/19, four Tiv killed by Jukun at Byepi at a highway road block in Wukari L.G.A.

 On 3rd November, 2019, Aondoungwa was slaughtered in his farm by Jukun militia in Kasuwan Shanu, Wukari LGA.

 On 8th November, 2019, Tse Gboo village in Donga L.G.A was attacked by Jukun militia, two persons were killed.

 On 13th November, 2019, Gbor Gbor in Wukari L.G.A was attacked, one church was destroyed.

 On 13th November, 2019, Agbu Dauda was arrested with his gang members on their way to attack Tiv in Dan Anacha with two AK47 but were released by army.

 On 14th November, 2019, four Tiv passengers were killed at Gidan Idi in Wukari L.G.A by Jukun at a highway road block.

 On 19th November, 2019, Tiv women were attacked in Akwana in Wukari L.G.A.

 On 23rd November 2019, the Jukun militia started the fight in Dan Anacha, Gassol L.G.A.

 On 26th November 2019, Samuel Eremtsa’s house was destroyed by Jukun militia in Dan Anacha, Gassol L.G.A.

 On 27th -28th November, 2019, Dan Anacha in Gassol L.G.A was attacked by Jukun militia.

 On 29th November, 2019, four Tiv travellers were killed by Jukun militia at a highway road block at Byepi, Wukari L.G.A.

 On 6th December, 2019, Tse Nembe, near Vaase in Wukari L.G.A, was attacked by Jukun militia.

 On 16th December, 2019, Richard Bawa, a Jukun militia, was arrested after the Jukun attacked Dan Anacha and destroyed eight houses. He was later released by the army after receiving money from Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku on 22nd December, 2019.

 On 16th December, 2019, Tse Karkighir in Wukari L.G.A was attacked, one Tiv injured.

 On 21st December, 2019, seven Tiv were killed when their car had a flat tyre at Wukari yam market.

 On 29th December 2019, Nanguru in Gassol L.G.A. was attacked, Two Tiv were!’ killed.

 On 10th and 12th January, 2020, Dan Anacha in Gassol L.G.A was attacked, four Tiv people were killed.

 On 13th January, 2020, Ukor was killed in his home when he returned to rebuild his house in Zegeate village, Wukari L.G.A.

 On 14th January, 2020, Tse Kyamgbaki in Wukari L.G.A was attacked, one person was killed.

On the same day, Jukun militia attacked Kasuwan Shanu, also in Wukari L.G.A, three Tiv were killed.

 On 28th January, 2020, Daniel Mbaterem’s house was burnt down by Jukun militia in Dan Anacha, Gassol LGA.

 On 6th February, 2020, Ibua village Ibi in L.G.A of Taraba State was attacked where two people were killed.

 On 13th February, 2020, two Tiv killed in Ikyaior, Wukari LGA, when the people had returned to rebuild their homes. On the same day, two Tiv killed as Jukun militia blocked highway from Byepi.

 On 17th February, 2020, Clement Kosum (Clergy) was attacked in Wukari where he attended a peace meeting, he was rescued by police.

 On 21st February, 2020, Tor Iorshagher in Wukari L.G.A was attacked where two people lost their lives.

 On 26th February, 2020, Tse Mdondo in Wukari L.G.A was attacked, one person was killed.

 On 11th March, 2020, Tse Utsea was attacked and four people were killed in Wukari L.G.A.

 On 17th March, 2020, Tee Ikyum in Donga Local Government Area was attacked and one person was killed.

 On17th March, 2020, Dan Anacha hospital shooting, one Tiv killed.

 On 6th April, 2020, two Tiv people were attacked in their farms in Dan Anacha, Gassol L.G.A.

 On 16th/ April, 2020, Jukun militia attacked and killed Mr. Tersugh mbatsav Ifi in Marara town, Donga L.G.A.

 On 21st April, 2020, Jukun militia attacked and killed Mr. Terseer Mgbanyi in Dan-Anacha, Gassol L.G.A.

 On 24th April, 2020, Jukun militia under the leadership of Mr. Faji attacked and killed Mr. Suega Ager in Donga L.G.A.

 On 29th April, 2020, Jukun militia attacked Mr. Usue Aondofa at Gidan Adamu in Wukari L.G.A.

 On 30th April, 2020, Jukun militia killed Mr. Mernyi Haka Civir at his farm near Ananum in Donga L.G.A.

 On 1st May, 2020, Jukun militia attacked Tiv people in Mararaba town in Donga L.G.A and killed more than 30 people.

 On 5th May, 2020, Jukun militia attacked Ishagogo in Donga L.G.A.?

 On 14th May, 2020, Jukun militia attacked Tse-Agungu in Donga L.G.A after peace meeting on 12/5/2020

 On 15th May, 2020, Jukun militia attacked Wahamye in Donga L.G.A and 4 people were killed.

 On 17th May, 2020, Jukun militia attacked Msugh Nege house in Gindin Doruwa, Wukari L.G.A, properties worth millions of naira were looted.

 On 17th May, 2020, three Tiv people were killed by Jukun militia at a highway road block between Wukari-Jootar in Wukari L.G.A.

 On 19th May, 2020, two Tiv; Judas Nyianshima and Ordoo Gawan were killed by Jukun militia at a road block in Yelwa town, Bali L.G.A.

 On 22nd May, 2020, two were killed by Jukun militia in Agboughur at Ibi L.G.A On the same day, 15 Tiv travellers were slaughtered in Mararaba town in Donga L.G.A, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha home town.

 On 23rd May, 2020, Jukun militia attacked Tyogbenda in Donga L.G.A. Also on the same day, they attacked and killed Mike Orban at Dan-Anacha in Gassol L.G.A.

 On 25th May, 2020, Afogba in Donga L.G.A was attacked and four people were killed by Jukun militia.

 On 1st June, 2020, Tse Mbakpenev in Donga L.G.A was razed, one man killed.

 On 2nd June, 2020, Jukun militia attacked Dooshima in Ibi L.G.A and killed three people. On the same day, Suntai Gada and Jatau in Bali L.G.A were attacked

 On 3rd June, 2020, Tor-Tser in Takum L.G. A. was attacked by Jukun militia while two people were killed.

PRAYER

Since the Governor of Taraba State, who is the Chief Security Officer of the State, has demonstrated the lack of political will and interest in stopping this long time planned genocidal and eviction mission on the Tiv Taraba by the Jukun, fully supported by the Governor and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (the Deputy Minority Leader of this Red Chamber), Senator representing Taraba State South Senatorial District, we the Taraba State Tiv Youth Forum are left with no other option than to request the Red Chamber, through the Senate President, to intervene in the following ways for the purpose of finding lasting solution to the age long Tiv-Jukun crisis in Southern Taraba:

We solicit the Senate President to immediately set up a committee of inquiry to look into the cruel and barbaric action on the Tiv people of Taraba State by the Jukun, in full support and sponsorship by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, to evict the Tiv people from Taraba State. We plead with the Senate President to direct the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the Tiv survivals who are in IDP camps in Bali, Kurmi, Jalingo, Jootar and their environs to cushion their sufferings. This is because the Government of Taraba State, under Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, gives relief materials only to his kinsmen, the Jukun, the perpetrators of the crisis. We equally request the Senate President to order the immediate deployment of security agents to Tiv villages or settlements to allow the Tiv survivals to return to their ancestral homes unconditionally. This is because the security personnel in the area are only posted to Jukun settlements not only to protect them, but also to prevent the displaced Tiv people from going back to their ancestral homes. Distinguished Senate President should direct the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Central Bank of Nigeria to empower the displaced farmers through government interventions such as anchor borrowers programme to avert imminent food crisis in the war affected areas. A platform should be provided by necessary stakeholders for all ethnic groups in Southern Taraba to fully participate in political activities without hindrances. This could be achieved by making laws for Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to start the process of e-voting. That relevant Federal Government agencies should equally intervene in issues relating to the upgrade of Tiv traditional stools in Taraba State which have been neglected since the colonial administrations.

We sincerely wait with high anticipation for your immediate response to stop this genocidal and eviction mission on Tiv people in Taraba State by the Jukun, which is fully supported by Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, the Senator representing Taraba South Senatorial District.

Sign:

Taraba State, Tiv Youth Forum.