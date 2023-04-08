Genocide Against the Tutsi: UN Chief calls for firm stand against rising intolerance

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the international community to take a firm stand against rising intolerance as the world commemorates the 29th anniversary of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

“We mourn the more than one million children, women and men who perished in 100 days of horror 29 years ago,” Guterres said Friday in his message to mark the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda, which falls on April 7 every year.

A generation since the genocide, the world must never forget what happened, and ensure future generations always remember, he said.

Guterres underscored the need to remember how easily hate speech turns to hate crime and how complacency in the face of atrocity is complicity, calling hate speech “a key indicator of the risk of genocide.”

Preventing serious violations of international law, including genocide, is a shared responsibility and a core duty of every member of the United Nations, said the UN chief.

“Together, let us stand firm against rising intolerance,” he said.

“Let us be ever vigilant, and always ready to act.”

In December 2003, the UN General Assembly designated April 7, which marks the start of the 1994 genocide, as the International Day of Reflection on the Genocide in Rwanda.

In 2018, the assembly amended the title of the annual observance to the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda.