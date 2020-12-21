Genoa have officially sacked coach Rolando Maran after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat against Benevento.

The Grifone sit second from bottom in the table with just seven points from their 13 games so far, having failed to win any of their last 12 Serie A matches since their opening day win over newcomers Crotone.

“Genoa CFC announce that they have relieved coach Rolando Maran from his duties,” read an official club statement on Monday morning. “The club will like to thank the coach and his staff for their efforts.”

According to multiple reports, including Sky Sport Italia, his successor is going to be Davide Ballardini.

If confirmed, it will his fourth stint with the club.

Genoa face fellow Ligurian side Spezia on Wednesday at 8:45pm.