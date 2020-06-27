Genoa hit back with two penalty kicks to force a 2-2 draw at Brescia as the two struggling sides defied sweltering temperatures to produce an entertaining Serie A clash on Saturday.

The match was the first to be played in the early evening slot since Serie A resumed one week ago.

Fears about heat were justified with a temperature of 31 Celsius at kick-off.

To make matters worse, Brescia’s Mario Rigamonti stadium is one of the most exposed in the league, with three sides uncovered.

This resulted in the whole of the pitch being in direct sunlight for almost the entire game.

Both teams used the permitted five substitutions.

Table-propping Brescia raced to a 2-0 lead in 13 minutes with goals from Alfredo Donnarumma and Alessandro Semprini.

Iago Falque pulled one back seven minutes before half-time after Andrea Papetti was judged to have pushed Cristian Romero in the area.

Genoa were awarded another penalty kick in the 70th minute for handball.

Falque had already been substituted so Andrea Pinamonti stepped up to equalise.

Genoa, with 26 points from 28 games, stayed 17th, one point and one place above the drop zone.

Brescia are rooted to the bottom with 18 points, behind SPAL on goal difference.

