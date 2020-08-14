Actress and Producer, Genevieve Nnaji, has been named as one of the Ambassadors of this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, among 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors, including Tatiana Maslany, Priyanka Chopra and Shamier Anderson.

Every year, it is the tradition of TIFF to invite 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors as ambassadors.

However due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected virtually every sphere of human existence, the TIFF 2020 will be opting for digital screenings and virtual red carpets this year.

The festival, which is slated to be held from September 10 to 19, will allow some ambassadors to engage with the audiences through interactive digital experiences and events.

According to the Senior Director of Industry and Theatrical, Geoff Macnaughton, in a time of disruption, professionals still look for occasions to come together.

Macnaughton said: “In a time of disruption, professionals from around the world still look for occasions to come together, share innovative ideas, buy and sell content, and find creative ways to collectively forge ahead towards a safer, healthier, and inclusive future.

“This year, delegates can expect to find community, connection, inspiration, and talent the foundation that will serve as the way forward.”

Meanwhile, this achievement is coming barely two months after the actress was selected as a member of the 2020 class of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences alongside film director Akin Omotoso.