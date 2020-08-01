The Niger State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the death of seven female from generator fume at Rijau town in Rijau Local Government Area of the state.

Adamu Usman, the state Commissioner of Police, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna that one Alhaji Mohammed Bello, the district Head of Rijau, reported the incident at Rijau Divisional Police Office.

Usman said on July 31 at about 8:15am, Bello reported the discovery of seven bodies inside Afrash Beauty Salon located along Bawa Rijau Road.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the ladies slept with generator on inside the shop.

“We have successfully removed the seven corpses to General Hospital Tunga Magaji for autopsy, while the case is under investigation.”

The Commissioner of Police advised residents to always adopt proactive measures while using generators to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

