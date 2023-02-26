GeneralElections: Voters applaud Delta Police for telling INEC officials not to end voting

The Delta State Police Command has been applauded for compelling officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission to continue attending to voters on Saturday when they wanted to leave even with over 200 people waiting to cast their votes.



The spokesman for the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, took to his Twitter handle to reveal the development on Sunday.



According to Edafe, he had to rush to the polling unit after he received a call at about 9pm that INEC ad hoc staff wanted to end voting with over 200 persons on a queue who were yet to vote, leading to unrest.



He further stated: “I was called, and I went there and told the officials that they cannot end when people had not exercised their rights.



“I addressed the crowd, introduced myself to them, and assured them that there was no closing time for voting if they were already in the queue.



“They were so excited, and voting commenced peacefully while I remained there for a while before leaving.”