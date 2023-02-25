GeneralElections: Vote for APC or go home, thugs order voters in Lagos

Electoral processes were disrupted in some parts of Lagos as thugs swooped on voters.

Angry voters took to their social media handles to report how they were attacked by thugs, who asked them to vote only APC.

This was even as many voters feared they had been disenfranchised following the nonarrival of INEC officials and materials at their polling units.

A Nigerian, who identified herself as Marvelous Telecom on Instagram, shared a video, where a suspected thug was heard telling voters to vote for only APC.

The incident was said to have occurred at Feyintola Giwa Street in Aguda, Surulere.

The suspected thug said: “If you no fit vote APC go your house, go relax, nobody force you to come here, this polling unit na for APC. This territory wey you dey na APC territory, if you vote, I dey come check your ballot paper. I don talk am now.”

Another video, shared on social media, showed a scene of mayhem, with ballot boxes and papers scattered everywhere. This was said to have happened at Ebute-Metta.

It was alleged that at least five ballot boxes were snatched from five different polling units in Ebute-Metta. Some ballot papers fell into the gutter during the ballot snatching process.

Another video, which surfaced on the internet, showed a suspected thugs, standing with a policeman in camouflage, threatening voters. This was also said to have taken place at Surulere.

He said: “Any Ibo wey dem born well, make him come vote, make I see. I repeat again and again, any Igbo, wey dem born well, wey dey here, make him come vote another party, make I see.”

Many voters expected the policeman to arrest him, but rather the policeman was seen in the video, placating him.

Some angry Nigerians have accused INEC officials of being partisans.