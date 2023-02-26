GeneralElections: Two arrested for alleged snatching of BVAS in Plateau

Security agents have arrested two suspects in Plateau State for allegedly snatching Bimodal Voter Accreditation System during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mamman Dauda, the state Commissioner of Police in charge of Election Security, said this on Sunday in Jos.

Dauda, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, said the suspects were arrested in Riyom Local Government Area of the state by men of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, and were handed over to the police for further investigation.

He said: “The suspects are currently in the Criminal Investigation Departments.

“We have commenced investigation into the matter.”

Dauda said that the election was generally peaceful in the state, except for a few disagreements, which were resolved without much rancour.

The Commissioner also commended the security personnel for their professional conduct during the poll, adding that the police had not received complaint of misconduct from the public.

He thanked the residents of the state for supporting and cooperating with the security agencies toward ensuring a peaceful, free, fair and credible poll.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for responding swiftly to some of the challenges encountered during the poll.

The police boss called on residents to be peaceful even as results were being collated at the various centres across the state.