GeneralElections: Tinubu wins in Osinbajo, Gov. Makinde’s units

Results trickling in show that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, won the presidential election still underway in the country at the polling units of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in Ikenne, Ogun State. .

While Tinubu polled 104 votes, Peter Obi of the Labour Party came close second with 82 votes and Atiku Abubakar had 27 votes.

Action Democratic Party and All Progressives Grand Alliance recorded two votes each while Action Alliance had one vote.

There was a total number of 17 void votes.

Similarly, in Prof. Osinbajo’s Ojurege ward 1, polling unit, Ikenne Tinubu, garnered 33 votes.

Obi of the Labour Party polled nine votes, while Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party polled seven votes.

Sixty voters out of the 110 registered voters at the polling unit participated in the election which had eight voids.