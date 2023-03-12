GeneralElections: Tambuwal’s wife calls for peaceful governorship poll

The wife of Sokoto Governor, Hajiya Mariya Tambuwal has called for peaceful conduct in the March 18, Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

Tambuwal made the call at a campaign rally for the Sokoto South Senatorial District, organised by the state’s Women Wing of PDP Saturday.

The wife of the governor appreciated women in the State for coming out massively to cast their votes at the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections in the state.

Tambuwal, represented by Prof. Aisha Madawaki, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, called on women to monitor their children to avoid being lured into violence during the polls.

“This children are our treasure, we should monitor their activities in order not to be deceived into violence by desperate politicians.

“Any politician who asks them to create violence should be told to align with his children in carrying out the task.

“Moreover, as good citizens, we should continue to be patient and remain peaceful,” she said.

She further urged the PDP women and youth in the state to stand firm at the coming elections to ensure their votes counted.

“PDP is a party which is built with the mission of peace and peaceful coexistence, as such we should follow our mandate peacefully,” she added.

Also, Hajiya Hindatu Umar, the Wife of the PDP Governorship Candidate, Malam Sa’idu Umar, solicited for more support for the party.

Umar assured the gathering that the PDP candidate, if given the mandate, will sustain the legacies of Tambuwal and ensure more democratic dividends for the state.

“I want to assure you that my husband will give more priority to youth and women empowerment as well as ensure job opportunities, to address youth restiveness, if elected,” she said.

Earlier, Hajiya Kulu Sifawa, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, said the rally was organised to appreciate women’s sustained support and love for PDP.

“As you are all aware, the PDP led government under Gov. Tambuwal has given women all they need to come out and support his administration.

“Therefore, we need to reciprocate this gesture by coming out en masse and voting for all PDP candidates, to get more for our selves, parents, children and the society at large,” she said.