GeneralElections:  Shettima optimistic of Zulum, APC victory in Borno

The Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima has expressed optimism that the All Progress Congress (APC) candidate, Babagana Zulum will clinch the Borno governorship seat for the second term.

Zulum is seeking re-election under the platform of the APC.

Shettima who spoke shortly after he cast his vote in Maiduguri, said Zulum deserved a second term for his outstanding performances.

He said those trying to unseat Zulum lacked the capacity, adding, “they are known as absentee politicians by the people of the state”.

Shettima said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has never won governorship election in the state, stressing that nothing would change it this time around.

“Borno will go the normal way, Borno will go APC.

“Prof. Zulum will get a resounding victory,” Shettima said.

Shettima also lauded the peaceful and orderly conduct of the election in the state as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the improvement recorded.

“This is a testimony that INEC has made efforts to correct anomalies of the past exercise. They deserve commendation,” Shettima said.