GeneralElections: Senate spokesman loses reelection bid

The Senate Spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, has lost his bid for re-election into the Senate from Osun Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.



The Senate spokesman lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Fadeyi Olubiyi, in Saturday’s election.



Prof. Ibrahim Usman, the Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer, who announced the results on Sunday in Osogbo, said Olubiyi polled 134,229 votes to defeat Bashiru, who scored 117,609 votes.



For Osogbo Federal Constituency, INEC Returning Officer, Dr. Isiaq Egbewole, announced the PDP candidate, Adewale Muruf, as the winner.



The Returning Officer said that Muruf polled 71,677 votes to defeat Abosede Ogo-Oluwa of the APC, who scored 58,992 votes.