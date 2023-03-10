GeneralElections: Primate Ayodele warns APC, PDP against losing to LP in their strongholds

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and opposition the People Democratic Party (PDP) against losing to the Labour party in five states ahead of the governorship election.

The cleric in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, revealed that the long term parties in the states like: Abia, Cross River, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Enugu should not underestimate the candidates of the Labour party because they will shake them.

He noted that all the Labour party LP candidates need is to put in more efforts in order to shake the political status quo in the identified states.

Similarly, Primate Ayodele in the statement called on the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi to throw his weight behind the LP candidates, instead of focusing too much on court cases regarding the presidential election.

‘’The APC and PDP in Abia state, Cross River, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Enugu should not underestimate the governorship candidates of the Labour party. If these candidates put in efforts, they will shake long term parties in these states. Candidates of the ruling parties should sit right, because underestimating Labour party will lead to their loss.’’

‘’Peter Obi shouldn’t focus too much on the court cases, what he should do now is make efforts to support the governorship candidates of these states. He should attend their rallies in order to boost their chances” Ayodele restated.

On Lagos governorship poll, Primate Ayodele urged Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to still put in more efforts in order to win the election. He however noted that Sanwo-Olu is the best man for the job.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has earlier scheduled the governorship and House of Assembly election for Saturday, March 11, but due to court ruling which allowed it to reconfigure its BVAS for the exercise; it has since rescheduled the poll for Saturday, March 18, 2023.